Bushland Falcons volleyball team advances to area round with win over Littlefield

VIDEO: Bushland Falcons volleyball team advances to area round with win over Littlefield
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 33-4 Bushland Falcons started their playoff run in Tulia against Littlefield as they seek a third straight state title.

Bushland took down Littlefield in three straight sets thanks in large part to great performances from Abby Howell and Rachel Russell. Bushland will now play Crane later this week in the area round of the playoffs.

Watch the highlights above.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

