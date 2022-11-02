Bushland Falcons volleyball team advances to area round with win over Littlefield

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 33-4 Bushland Falcons started their playoff run in Tulia against Littlefield as they seek a third straight state title.

Bushland took down Littlefield in three straight sets thanks in large part to great performances from Abby Howell and Rachel Russell. Bushland will now play Crane later this week in the area round of the playoffs.

Watch the highlights above.

