Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Biden recognizes work on ‘infrastructure talent pipeline’

President Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
President Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Wednesday recognizing the efforts to train people in jobs for what the White House calls three critical sectors: broadband, construction and electrification.

In a statement, the White House said Biden will acknowledge commitments from 350 organizations in 50 states and territories as part of the “Infrastructure Talent Pipeline Challenge.”

Launched in June, the challenge was described as a call to action for employers, unions and educators, as well as charitable organizations and government agencies at all levels, to support equitable workforce development.

Union tradespeople will join the president and demonstrate how they train workers in skills critical to implementing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The White House credited the infrastructure package, along with the CHIPS and Science Act, Inflation Reduction Act and American Rescue Plan, for creating millions of “good-paying union jobs” within the next several years.

Biden is planning to deliver remarks at 2:40 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
West Texas A&M University releases statement on student hit by train
Late Saturday night on 15th and Cleveland, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got...
‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with an aggravated assault case that happened at the...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help with aggravated assault case
Officials are investigating the cause of a car fire at a Potter County home early this morning....
Potter County officials investigating cause of car fire
Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo has released more information to help identify the suspect...
Student Crime Stoppers: More information provided to help identify Avondale Elementary suspect

Latest News

World Championship Ranch Rodeo
Tickets available for 2022 World Championship Ranch Rodeo
The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Musk: People banned from Twitter won’t be restored for weeks
Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is set to host their 14th Annual Candy Buy Back...
Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics to host 14th Annual Candy Buy Back event
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
Fed unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback
The shooter will receive life in prison for fatally shooting 17 people at Parkland's Marjory...
Families get their say before Parkland shooter is sentenced