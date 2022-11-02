Bell completes United States Military program of Record for H-1 Helicopters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a ceremony today at the Amarillo Assembly Center, Bell Textron Inc., celebrated the delivery of the 189th AH-1Z Viper to the U.S. Marine Corps, which completes the Program of Record (POR) for the latest version of the H-1 platform.

Bell completed the UH-1Y POR of 160 aircraft in 2018, bringing the combined H-1 POR to 349 aircraft.

Bell has been producing H-1s for the U.S. military since 1959 and Bell originally designed the H-1 for the U.S. Army with the iconic “Huey.”

In 1966, Bell created the AH-1 Cobra as the first dedicated gunship and in 1970, the Bell UH-1N brought twin engine capabilities to more than 28 countries, and in 1984, the AH-1W provided the U.S. Marine Corps increased attack helicopter capability.

The current generation AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom are the most agile, mobile, and survivable combination of aircraft used by the Department of Defense.

The 85 percent common platforms are the only two aircraft that share so much commonality, providing the Marines with logistical agility and reduced operating costs.

“H-1s are key to the 2022 Marine Corps Aviation Plan,” said Col. Vasillios Pappas, Light/Attack Helicopters program manager (PMA-276). “With the U.S. program of record now complete, the Marines have the flexibility to manage and deploy the helicopters based on current and future mission requirements as established at the start of the program.”

Although, today marks the end of POR for the U.S. military, Bell is now transitioning to foreign military sales.

Bell continues to produce AH-1Z Vipers for the Kingdom of Bahrain and will manufacture eight UH-1Ys and four AH-1Zs for the Czech Republic in 2023.

“And we continue to be a close partner with the United States Marine Corps and their modernization efforts on the H-1 platform, just because we’ve delivered the last one doesn’t mean that we’re finished, we’re going to continue to develop and deploy additional capabilities to keep these aircraft relevant for years to come,” said Mike Deslatte, Bell H-1 vice president and program director.

Since the first delivery of the AH-1Zs and UH-1Ys to the U.S. Marines, the H-1 mixed fleet has accumulated more than 450,000 flight hours through a full spectrum of military operations.

Deslatte says all of this would not be possible without Amarillo.

“This production line has been a fantastic success story since we started it, the men and women of this area have put a tremendous amount of hours in perfecting these aircraft, we’re incredibly proud at what the Amarillo facility can bring to our customers,” said Deslatte.

With transitioning to foreign sales, Bell says it will continue to utilize the same skilled employees that have built the Marine Corps aircraft.

