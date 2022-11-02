Amarillo Public Library offering online American Sign Language classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library has added American Sign Language classes to their website.

The new ASL course offers over 1,000 videos focusing on fingerspelling, numbers, signs, and ASL sentences.

The courseware includes pre-designed activities and quizzes that teach users vocabulary and how to use it in context, as well as deaf culture references.

To sign up for the ASL classes, click here.

