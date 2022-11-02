Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics to host 14th Annual Candy Buy Back event

Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is set to host their 14th Annual Candy Buy Back...
Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is set to host their 14th Annual Candy Buy Back event to help support local troops overseas.(APDO)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is set to host their 14th Annual Candy Buy Back event to help support local troops overseas.

The event will be held on Friday, Nov. 4 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the APDO Wolflin location.

This year APDO expects to collect between 200 and 300 pounds of candy.

Trick-or-treaters who bring their excess candy will be paid $2 per pound for up to three pounds of candy.

The candy will then be shipped overseas to dozens of local soldiers serving in the military.

Families are encouraged to either email names of service members they would like to send the candy to info@amarillopediatricdentistry.com, or bring the names and addresses to the Candy Buy Back event.

Kids who attend the event will also get the opportunity to meet a visitor from the Amarillo Zoo as well as have personal ID cards made by Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

For more information on the event, contact Wendi Swope at 806-353-2911.

