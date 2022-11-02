Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say 46-year-old Scott Moore was driving a tractor trailer on FM 193 and drove straight through a curve in the roadway and overcorrected.

The vehicle went over several drainage barriers before crashing in a nearby field, according to DPS. Moore died at the scene.

Investigators report he was not wearing a seatbelt.

