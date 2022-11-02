Who's Hiring?
42nd annual Christmas Roundup to kick off holiday shopping this weekend

AMARILLO MUSEUM OF ART
By Danielle Salazar
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Thousands of shoppers are expected at the Amarillo Civic Center this weekend for the 42nd annual Christmas Roundup.

Holiday shopping will kick off Friday and runs until Sunday until 8:00 p.m. For more information on Christmas Roundup schedule, click here.

This year, merchants will set up pop-up shops in over 200 booths in the north and south exhibit halls providing the community a head start on their holiday shopping.

The proceeds from Christmas Roundup help fund many educational programs that the Amarillo Museum of Art offers to the community.

“It is the biggest fundraiser that we do for the Amarillo Museum of Arts, the money goes to art education, for the Amarillo Museum of Arts, for children, senior citizens, people of all ages for art education in our community,“ said Christmas Roundup 2022 Co-Chairman Kelly Huckabay.

This celebration of the season will be a weekend filled with shopping, cocktails, entertainment, door prizes and a silent auction.

Huckabay says this will be a great opportunity for the community to come out and support local merchants as well as the Amarillo Museum of Art.

