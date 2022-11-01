Xcel Energy announces plans to end coal generation in central Texas by 2028

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has announced their plans to end coal generation in central Texas by 2028.

The company says the transition of their power plant in earth, Texas will be much earlier than expected.

The change Xcel believes will save more than $70-million from customers across Texas and New Mexico.

The company will officially put their proposal in front of New Mexico regulators in Gebruary of next year.

