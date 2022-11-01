WT releases statement on student hit by train

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.

According to officials, on Monday, Oct. 31, at around 9:32 p.m., police responded to the area near North 24th Street in Canyon on a report of a fatality involving a pedestrian struck by a train.

Once officials arrived, Randall County Sherriff’s deputies found a man identified as Joe Hoot dead on scene.

Hoot was a student at West Texas A&M University where he was majoring in Biology.

The West Texas A&M University is saddened today by the death of Joseph Hoot, a senior biology major from Canyon. Joseph was a student employee for the Jack B. Kelley Student Center operations crew and as a summer residential adviser, and was a valuable member of the WT community. His untimely death is a great loss to the University, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. The WT Student Counseling Services Center offers free, short-term, individual or group counseling services for WT students. On Nov. 1, the Texas Panhandle Centers has provided additional counselors for the campus community.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.