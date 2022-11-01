Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

WT releases statement on student hit by train

A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.(kfda)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.

According to officials, on Monday, Oct. 31, at around 9:32 p.m., police responded to the area near North 24th Street in Canyon on a report of a fatality involving a pedestrian struck by a train.

Once officials arrived, Randall County Sherriff’s deputies found a man identified as Joe Hoot dead on scene.

Hoot was a student at West Texas A&M University where he was majoring in Biology.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have released new information on the shooting at Avondale park that happened...
Amarillo Police: 15-year-old shot at Avondale park
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal crash.
APD investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle
A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle.
Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell

Latest News

Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo has released more information to help identify the suspect...
Student Crime Stoppers: More information provided to help identify Avondale Elementary suspect
The annual Books to Broadway concert is set to be held this Thursday at the Amarillo Civic...
Annual Books to Broadway concert to be held this Thursday
The Moore County officials are asking for help to find a man who is wanted for multiple...
Moore County officials looking for man wanted for multiple burglaries
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with an aggravated assault case that happened at the...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help with aggravated assault case