Tucumcari High School students to create invention to prevent accidents at agricultural worksites

Tucumcari High School received a $7,500 grant so students can become innovators.
Tucumcari High School received a $7,500 grant so students can become innovators.((Source: KFDA))
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCUMCARI, New Mexico (KFDA) - Tucumcari High School received a $7,500 grant so students can become innovators.

The money comes from Lemelson-MIT InvenTeam, and Tucumcari is one of only 10 high schools nationwide selected for this program, the press release said.

Students will create an invention to prevent accidents that occur on agricultural worksites before they happen.

The press release shows 33 percent of the farming population are injured annually with three percent permanently becoming disabled. About 60 to 70 per 100,000 farmers are killed.

The most common reason for the injuries are tractors overturning, machinery colliding with stationary objects, and machines colliding with each other.

The students are working to invent an alert for impending accidents, which can prevent injury or death.

They will also work with Tim Hayward an Embedded Systems Designer, Eduardo Hernandez of Tustin High School, and Creighton Edington of Rural Education Advancement Program.

A prototype will be showcased at a technical review in February and the final prototype will be shown during EurekaFest.

