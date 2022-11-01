Who's Hiring?
Tickets on sale for Veteran’s Honor Banquet in Amarillo

Veteran's Honor Banquet
Veteran's Honor Banquet(Amarillo Citizen’s Forum)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the first annual Veteran’s Honor Banquet in Amarillo.

The event is on Nov. 12 a the Amarillo United Citizen’s Forum, located at 901 N. Hayden St.

Tickets are $35 per person and $65 per couple.

Tickets can be purchased by emailing David Lovejoy at mccoy0427@gmail.com or Melodie Graves at mgraves24@actx.edu

