Tickets on sale for Veteran’s Honor Banquet in Amarillo
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the first annual Veteran’s Honor Banquet in Amarillo.
The event is on Nov. 12 a the Amarillo United Citizen’s Forum, located at 901 N. Hayden St.
Tickets are $35 per person and $65 per couple.
Tickets can be purchased by emailing David Lovejoy at mccoy0427@gmail.com or Melodie Graves at mgraves24@actx.edu
