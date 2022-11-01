Tickets on sale for Veteran’s Honor Banquet in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the first annual Veteran’s Honor Banquet in Amarillo.

The event is on Nov. 12 a the Amarillo United Citizen’s Forum, located at 901 N. Hayden St.

Tickets are $35 per person and $65 per couple.

Tickets can be purchased by emailing David Lovejoy at mccoy0427@gmail.com or Melodie Graves at mgraves24@actx.edu

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.