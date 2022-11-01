Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Tickets on sale for Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast

Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast happening later this month.
Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast happening later this month.(Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast happening later this month.

The Tuesday before Thanksgiving, people in the community will come together to pray and give thanks to God for the community, and ask for guidance for city, state and national leaders.

Josh McDowell, an author, will speak at the event. McDowell has been a featured speaker in 129 countries, and has written or co-authored 151 books.

The event is at 6:00 a.m. on Nov. 22 at the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall.

General admission is $10. Purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
WT releases statement on student hit by train
Amarillo police have released new information on the shooting at Avondale park that happened...
Amarillo Police: 15-year-old shot at Avondale park
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal crash.
APD investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle
A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle.
Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell

Latest News

Veteran's Honor Banquet
Tickets on sale for Veteran’s Honor Banquet in Amarillo
Tucumcari High School received a $7,500 grant so students can become innovators.
Tucumcari High School students to create invention to prevent accidents at agricultural worksites
The annual Books to Broadway concert is set to be held this Thursday at the Amarillo Civic...
Annual Books to Broadway concert to be held this Thursday
2ND CUP
2ND CUP: Lisa Lloyd; Heal the City: Author Bob Goff releases new book