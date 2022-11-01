Tickets on sale for Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast happening later this month.

The Tuesday before Thanksgiving, people in the community will come together to pray and give thanks to God for the community, and ask for guidance for city, state and national leaders.

Josh McDowell, an author, will speak at the event. McDowell has been a featured speaker in 129 countries, and has written or co-authored 151 books.

The event is at 6:00 a.m. on Nov. 22 at the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall.

General admission is $10. Purchase tickets here.

