Student Crime Stoppers: More information provided to help identify Avondale Elementary suspect
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo has released more information to help identify the suspect involved in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at Avondale Elementary.
According to officials, the suspect is described as wearing a blue jacket, black ski mask and darker colored pants.
Officers learned that several juveniles were at the park fighting when one person pulled out a gun and shot a 15-year-old boy.
The boy was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 806-372-8477.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn up to $1,000.
