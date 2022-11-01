Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Quiet Week, Active Weekend?

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our forecast is looking warm, but breezy here for our mid-week. Daytime highs are expected to be in the mid-70s from now until Thursday, but winds are expected to be out of the south/southwest around 15-25 mph with gusts stronger than 30 mph at times. Now, going into Thursday night, an incoming low pressure looks to set up a dry-line type set up, where severe weather will be possible in the eastern counties. As we go into Friday, showers could linger, but temperatures are going to cool with an incoming front, which will undercut any severe potential.

In terms of severe weather on Thursday night, all threats are in play; hail, strong winds, and tornadoes. The big question marks right now will be the placement of the dryline, as it could push all weather to the east. We will keep an eye on it.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have released new information on the shooting at Avondale park that happened...
Amarillo Police: 15-year-old shot at Avondale park
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal crash.
APD investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle
A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle.
Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Quiet Until Later In The Week
Quiet Until Later In The Week
Shelden Web Graphic
All treat, no tricks
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Look Ahead to Halloween