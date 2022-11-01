Quiet Week, Active Weekend?

Our forecast is looking warm, but breezy here for our mid-week. Daytime highs are expected to be in the mid-70s from now until Thursday, but winds are expected to be out of the south/southwest around 15-25 mph with gusts stronger than 30 mph at times. Now, going into Thursday night, an incoming low pressure looks to set up a dry-line type set up, where severe weather will be possible in the eastern counties. As we go into Friday, showers could linger, but temperatures are going to cool with an incoming front, which will undercut any severe potential.

In terms of severe weather on Thursday night, all threats are in play; hail, strong winds, and tornadoes. The big question marks right now will be the placement of the dryline, as it could push all weather to the east. We will keep an eye on it.

