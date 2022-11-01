Potter County officials investigating cause of car fire
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are investigating the cause of a car fire at a Potter County home early this morning.
According to Potter County deputies, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 6:00 a.m. for a car on fire on Adair Drive near North Western Street.
The fire was threatening two other cars and a home.
Crews were able to contain the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.