Potter County officials investigating cause of car fire

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are investigating the cause of a car fire at a Potter County home early this morning.

According to Potter County deputies, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 6:00 a.m. for a car on fire on Adair Drive near North Western Street.

The fire was threatening two other cars and a home.

Crews were able to contain the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.

