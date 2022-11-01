Who's Hiring?
One dead, at least 5 injured in Halloween house party shooting, police say

A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one...
A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one person dead and others injured Monday evening.(Kimo Hood, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one person dead and others injured Monday evening, authorities said.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated police were called to the area just west of I-635 and south of Metropolitan Avenue just after 9 p.m. for the shooting, KCTV reported.

According to law enforcement, about 70 to 100 high school-aged people attended a house party via social media invite only, and the homeowners were present.

Some uninvited guests showed up and were asked to leave, authorities said. They opened fire on the party, leaving one person dead and five to seven others injured.

At least two people taken to the hospital were believed to be in serious condition, possibly with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspect information was released.

