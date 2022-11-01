Need for early childhood intervention services heightened since the pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The pandemic’s impact wasn’t only felt on the economy — the education system is also feeling the whiplash from the COVID-19 crisis.

Early childhood agencies in the Panhandle are facing surge in the need for early childhood intervention.

Some experts believe mask mandates and isolation during the pandemic are an added factor to the learning gap young children are facing.

“Families were having to work from home and didn’t have access to childcare, so families we’re having to work from home and these babies were probably sitting in a swing, a bouncy seat, not moving their legs, not moving their arms, not being talked to.” said Laci Beezley, early intervention specialist, Opportunity School.

Beezley says Opportunity School has seen a 29 percent in the growing need for services from last year.

Parents are encouraged to practice proactive care and awareness in helping close this educational gap.

Dr. Tracie Fredman, department of communication disorders, Speech and Hearing Clinic, WTAMU Amarillo Center, encourages parents with any questions or concerns in their child’s development to reach out to their child’s pediatrician or early childhood services.

ECI for Amarillo and Canyon click here.

ECI for all of the Panhandle click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.