Moore County officials looking for man wanted for multiple burglaries

The Moore County officials are asking for help to find a man who is wanted for multiple burglaries.(MCCS)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers are asking for help to find a man who is wanted for multiple burglaries.

According to officials, Richard Robert Shaw has an active felony warrant for his arrest for burglary.

Shaw is suspected of committing multiple burglaries in Moore County, and his potential victims include a local business, and a local church.

If you have any information on Shaw’s whereabout, call the Moore County Crime Stoppers at 806-935-8477.

