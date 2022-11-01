Man dies after being hit by train near Canyon

Who's Hiring?
A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.

According to officials, on Monday, Oct. 31, at around 9:32 p.m., police responded to the area near North 24th Street in Canyon on a report of a fatality involving a pedestrian struck by a train.

Once officials arrived, Randall County Sherriff’s deputies found a man identified as Joe Hoot dead on scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

