High school football livestreams for Nov. 3 and 4

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host video and audio livestreams of the high school football games this week.

Live video feeds on NewsChannel10.com and TPSN will be available 30 minutes before the games begin.

WATCH

You can watch the Coronado vs Tascosa game on Thursday at 7 p.m. here.

You can watch the Lubbock Cooper vs Caprock game on Friday at 7 p.m. here.

You can watch the Borger vs West Plains game on Friday at 7 p.m. here.

LISTEN

You can listen to the Amarillo High vs Monterey game on Thursday at 7 p.m. here.

You can listen to the Coronado vs Tascosa game on Thursday at 7 p.m. here.

You can listen to the Lubbock Cooper vs Caprock game on Friday at 7 p.m. here.

You can listen to the Palo Duro vs Plainview game on Friday at 7 p.m. here.

You can listen to the Canyon vs Pampa game on Friday at 7 p.m. here.

You can listen to the Borger vs West Plains game on Friday at 7 p.m. here.

REPLAY

You can watch a replay of the Lubbock Cooper vs Caprock game on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. on 10Too.

You can watch a replay of the Borger vs West Plains game on Saturday at 4 p.m. on 10Too.

You can view the full TPSN football livestream schedule here.

