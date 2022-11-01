‘To help the children in my community means so much to me’: Dalhart police begin Operation Blue Santa

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Operation Blue Santa is Dalhart Police Departments’ way to bring Christmas to children in the area who are on free or reduced lunches, by donating clothing items, personal care, and toys.

DPD saw the need and responded to help make the holiday’s happier for these children.

“We didn’t realize at the time, how many of our students in Dalhart ISD were actually on the program, there’s close to 900 students on the program,” said DPD Interim Police Chief Jimmy Johnson.

DPD Cpl. Erica Trevino kick started the project two years ago, when she began reaching into her own pocket.

“When I started working here I was very shocked to see some of the houses with children that had nothing,” said Trevino.

Trevino has gone beyond the call of duty to make sure so many of these children don’t go without toys and clothes.

“We are here for everybody in all aspects. So to be able to start up a project like this to help the children in my community means so much to me,” said Trevino.

Dalhart police are asking for hygiene products, clothing items, and toys to be donated to the station. They are also taking monetary donations.

You can also scan the QR code on the flyer to donate through their Amazon link.

Blue Santa QR Code (none)

