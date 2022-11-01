Who's Hiring?
‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck

Late Saturday night on 15th and Cleveland, Jesus Gonzalez got shot in the neck and survived.
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The family of a man, who got shot in the neck right after a car accident over the weekend, are asking for justice in finding the person responsible.

Late Saturday night in the area of 15th and Cleveland in north Amarillo, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got out of his car, he was shot in the neck, Amarillo Police Department said.

“Cause he didn’t just do this to our brother, he did this to our entire family, our friends and you know people that are supporting us that feel what we’re going through. He did this to us as a family and just sucks that we have to see him that way,” says Erica Gutierrez, sister of the victim.

This weekend, Shanell Gonzalez got a call no sister wants to receive. Her brother, Jesus Gonzalez, was in a tragic accident that would change his life.

“He was getting something, that’s why he was still outside of his car and that’s when the suspect just shot him and left him there for dead. He was just trying to go home,” says Shanell Gonzalez.

Jesus Gonzalez survived the gunshot wound and is currently stable, but life from here will be very different.

“The bullet also did damage to his spine, so right now they are telling us that he will probably be paralyzed but we are not sure. God has the last word on that, so we’re hoping that that is not the outcome of this because our brother is the most calmest, sweetest, most humble person that you could probably meet,” says Gutierrez.

His other sister voiced her concerns, too.

“We don’t even know how long it’s gonna take for him to a proper meal. He’s about to wake up and be in the most confused state he’s ever been,” says Shanell Gonzalez.

Investigators are still working on his case and hope to find his assailant. For now, they are looking for a dark vehicle but that is all they have to go off of at this time.

“That person is still out there and that person is still able and capable of hurting others and nobody deserves this nobody. We just want justice for our brother, we want justice to be served,” says the sisters.

APD is asking that anyone with information to please come forward.

