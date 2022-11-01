Who's Hiring?
CUTE VIDEO: Trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl on Halloween night

A video in North Dakota shows trick-or-treaters paying it forward by helping fill an empty candy bowl on Halloween night. (Source: Courtney Mosbrucker via KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Trick-or-treaters took to the streets around the country for Halloween on Monday, including a pair in North Dakota.

KFYR shared a video from Minot resident Courtney Mosbrucker on Halloween night, where she said kids helped fill her candy bowl when they noticed it was empty.

Mosbrucker said that her candy supply was quickly exhausted, but a pair of youngsters stopped by her home and replenished her supply with candy from their own bags.

According to the Minot resident, she wanted to share the good deed with the community as it was caught on her Ring doorbell camera.

Mosbrucker shared on social media that she hopes the video gets back to the kids’ parents so everyone can thank them for raising such kindhearted children.

“They should be so proud. The world needs more parents and kids like these,” she wrote.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

