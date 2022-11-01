Annual Books to Broadway concert to be held this Thursday
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Books to Broadway concert is set to be held this Thursday at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room.
Books to Broadway is a free concert of songs from Broadway musicals based on books.
The show will be produced by Dr. Robert Hanson, Director of the West Texas A&M University School of Music.
The doors for the event will open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:00 p.m.
The event will include theatre seating, complimentary coffee and dessert bar, silent auction and a cash bar.
Sponsorship opportunities and premium seating tickets will also be available.
For more information on the event, call 806-378-3051.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.