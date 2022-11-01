Annual Books to Broadway concert to be held this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Books to Broadway concert is set to be held this Thursday at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room.

Books to Broadway is a free concert of songs from Broadway musicals based on books.

The show will be produced by Dr. Robert Hanson, Director of the West Texas A&M University School of Music.

The doors for the event will open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The event will include theatre seating, complimentary coffee and dessert bar, silent auction and a cash bar.

Sponsorship opportunities and premium seating tickets will also be available.

For more information on the event, call 806-378-3051.

