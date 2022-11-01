Who's Hiring?
Annual Books to Broadway concert to be held this Thursday

The annual Books to Broadway concert is set to be held this Thursday at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room.(Amarillo Public Library)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Books to Broadway concert is set to be held this Thursday at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room.

Books to Broadway is a free concert of songs from Broadway musicals based on books.

The show will be produced by Dr. Robert Hanson, Director of the West Texas A&M University School of Music.

The doors for the event will open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The event will include theatre seating, complimentary coffee and dessert bar, silent auction and a cash bar.

Sponsorship opportunities and premium seating tickets will also be available.

For more information on the event, call 806-378-3051.

