Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help with aggravated assault case

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with an aggravated assault case that happened at the...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with an aggravated assault case that happened at the intersection of NE 15th and N Cleveland.(MGN)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with an aggravated assault case that left one man dead.

According to officials, on Oct. 29, at around 11 p.m., officers were called to NE 15th and N Cleveland on a man who had been shot.

Witnesses stated that a dark colored car was in an accident with the victim.

Witnesses also say that after the accident happened shots were fired from the dark colored car.

If you have any information about the case, click here.

If your anonymous tip leads to arrest you could earn a reward of $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have released new information on the shooting at Avondale park that happened...
Amarillo Police: 15-year-old shot at Avondale park
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash
The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal crash.
APD investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle
A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
Man dies after being hit by train near Canyon
A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle.
Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell

Latest News

Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo has released more information to help identify the suspect...
Student Crime Stoppers: More information provided to help identify Avondale Elementary suspect
Officials are investigating the cause of a car fire at a Potter County home early this morning....
Potter County officials investigating cause of car fire
A man has died after being hit by a train late last night.
Man dies after being hit by train near Canyon
Pantex is hosting a long-term environmental stewardship public meeting tomorrow afternoon.
Pantex hosting public meeting tomorrow for long-term environmental stewardship