Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help with aggravated assault case

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with an aggravated assault case that left one man dead.

According to officials, on Oct. 29, at around 11 p.m., officers were called to NE 15th and N Cleveland on a man who had been shot.

Witnesses stated that a dark colored car was in an accident with the victim.

Witnesses also say that after the accident happened shots were fired from the dark colored car.

If you have any information about the case, click here.

If your anonymous tip leads to arrest you could earn a reward of $1,000.

