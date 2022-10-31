WT alumni invited to volunteer at Faith City Mission on Thursday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for West Texas A&M University alumni volunteers to serve meals at Faith City Mission this Thursday.

A press release said WT alumni will help feed homeless people at the event, Serve with the Herd, on Nov. 3 at Faith City, located at 600 N. Tyler St.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, Nov. 2, and can be done here or by calling the WT Alumni Association at (806) 651-2317.

“Faith City Mission provides a sense of belonging to those who step through its doors, and the WT Alumni Association wants to join in showing that love and support to those who are in need,” said Ronnie Hall, WT Alumni Association executive director. “People grow closer together when they serve together, so we expect that this will be a memorable evening for WT Alumni.”

Faith City Donor Relations Coordinator Hannah Burton said there are volunteer opportunities from noon to 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. There’s also clerical opportunities from noon to 1:15 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

“When you walk in the shoes of another who is tired, broken, lost, fearful, and hurting, you may realize that at the heart of it all, we all have the same needs. We all want to feel loved, cared for and safe,” Burton said. “Part of that process is through our wonderful volunteers, who help us bridge the gap in resources for our guests.”

After the volunteer event, WT alumni will enjoy dinner together.

