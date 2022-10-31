Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

WT alumni invited to volunteer at Faith City Mission on Thursday

WTAMU (Source: KFDA)
WTAMU (Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for West Texas A&M University alumni volunteers to serve meals at Faith City Mission this Thursday.

A press release said WT alumni will help feed homeless people at the event, Serve with the Herd, on Nov. 3 at Faith City, located at 600 N. Tyler St.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, Nov. 2, and can be done here or by calling the WT Alumni Association at (806) 651-2317.

“Faith City Mission provides a sense of belonging to those who step through its doors, and the WT Alumni Association wants to join in showing that love and support to those who are in need,” said Ronnie Hall, WT Alumni Association executive director. “People grow closer together when they serve together, so we expect that this will be a memorable evening for WT Alumni.”

Faith City Donor Relations Coordinator Hannah Burton said there are volunteer opportunities from noon to 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. There’s also clerical opportunities from noon to 1:15 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

“When you walk in the shoes of another who is tired, broken, lost, fearful, and hurting, you may realize that at the heart of it all, we all have the same needs. We all want to feel loved, cared for and safe,” Burton said. “Part of that process is through our wonderful volunteers, who help us bridge the gap in resources for our guests.”

After the volunteer event, WT alumni will enjoy dinner together.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal crash.
APD investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle
Amarillo police have released new information on the shooting at Avondale park that happened...
Amarillo Police: 15-year-old shot at Avondale park
A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle.
Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell
Bol Deng
1 killed, 2 injured in North Amarillo shooting last night
A fire Friday afternoon damaged an apartment building on Chestnut Avenue in Carlton.
UPDATE: Amarillo Fire Department responds to structure fire at apartment complex

Latest News

Law Enforcement are investigating after a Mclean woman died from a confirmed animal attack this...
Texas Rangers: Mclean woman’s death confirmed to be animal attack
Caregivers Conference
16th annual Caregivers Conference set for Thursday, Friday
NWTH System Halloween Noenatal Unit
NWTH Neonatal Unit babies show off their Halloween costumes
NWTH System Halloween Noenatal Unit
NWTH System Halloween Noenatal Unit