Texas Rangers: McLean woman’s death confirmed to be animal attack

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement are investigating after a McLean woman died from a confirmed animal attack this weekend.

According to officials, on Saturday, Oct. 29, Gray County deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean about a body.

Officials say someone found the body of a woman who had been stabbed.

The body who was later identified as Kimberly Dawn Morris was sent to Lubbock for autopsy.

The scene was investigated by The Texas Rangers and Gray County S.O.

Today, the autopsy results confirmed the death to be from an animal attack.

Officials say there are currently no known witnesses to the attack or what animals were involved.

