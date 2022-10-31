Student Crime Stoppers selling raffle tickets to help pay rewards and operation for the year
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student Crime Stoppers is selling raffle tickets to help them throughout the year to operate and pay rewards.
200 tickets will be sold for a chance to win a new purse. The money will help support the fundraiser to assist for the years spending on rewards and operation of the year.
To purchase tickets, call at 806-378-6100.
You can also message Student Crime Stoppers for Amarillo for the Venmo, and PayPal information.
