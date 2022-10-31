Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Student Crime Stoppers selling raffle tickets to help pay rewards and operation for the year

Student Crime Stoppers is selling raffle tickets
Student Crime Stoppers is selling raffle tickets(Student Crime Stoppers)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student Crime Stoppers is selling raffle tickets to help them throughout the year to operate and pay rewards.

200 tickets will be sold for a chance to win a new purse. The money will help support the fundraiser to assist for the years spending on rewards and operation of the year.

To purchase tickets, call at 806-378-6100.

You can also message Student Crime Stoppers for Amarillo for the Venmo, and PayPal information.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal crash.
APD investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle
A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle.
Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell
Bol Deng
1 killed, 2 injured in North Amarillo shooting last night
Amarillo police have released new information on the shooting at Avondale park that happened...
Amarillo Police: 15-year-old shot at Avondale park
Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times at a gas station.
Amarillo police looking for suspect after man was shot multiple times at gas station

Latest News

The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center...
Registry open for Texas Tech Women’s Health ‘You Glow Girl’ themed event
Amarillo police have released new information on the shooting at Avondale park that happened...
Amarillo Police: 15-year-old shot at Avondale park
Bol Deng
1 killed, 2 injured in North Amarillo shooting last night
The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal crash.
APD investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle