Student Crime Stoppers selling raffle tickets to help pay rewards and operation for the year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student Crime Stoppers is selling raffle tickets to help them throughout the year to operate and pay rewards.

200 tickets will be sold for a chance to win a new purse. The money will help support the fundraiser to assist for the years spending on rewards and operation of the year.

To purchase tickets, call at 806-378-6100.

You can also message Student Crime Stoppers for Amarillo for the Venmo, and PayPal information.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.