Stream middle school football championships here

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host livestreams of the middle school football championships on Monday, October 31 and Tuesday, November 1.

The 7th grade championships will take place on Monday.

De Zavala Blue vs. De Zavala Silver will play at 4:00 p.m.

Bonham vs Bowie will place at 6:00 p.m.

The 8th grade championships will take place on Tuesday.

De Zavala Blue vs. De Zavala Silver will play at 4:00 p.m.

Crockett vs. Mann will play at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

