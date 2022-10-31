Registry open for Texas Tech Women’s Health ‘You Glow Girl’ themed event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is set to host GiRL Power.

The Girls in Real Life event “You Glow Girl” theme will be on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Regency Room, located at 401 South Buchanan St.

This will be the first GiRL Power in Amarillo since 2019.

. Rebekah Siegfriedt, who is a lead strategic systems engineer at NASA, will deliver the keynote address.

Additional speakers and activities will include:

“Steady Your Light,” presented by Raja Kiani, M.D., a Texas Tech Physicians child psychiatrist

“It’s OK to Not Be OK,” presented by AISD Counselors

“Dance like No One is Watching,” presented by Christina Monteith

Fifth to eighth grade girls are encouraged to attend along with a female guardian. Entry is $5 per person. Attendees will get dinner, photos, door prizes, a t-shirt and more. Check in is at 5:30 p.m.

For more information and to register, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.