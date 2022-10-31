Who's Hiring?
Quiet Until Later In The Week

By Kevin Selle
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lots of sun until the next weather maker approaches late this week. Temperatures will run a little above average for the next few days, until some cooler air arrives on Friday. The next storm system will start to increase the chance of showers Thursday night. Friday and into the weekend some thunderstorms may develop. The main threat for strong storms and heavy rain look to be east of the Panhandle at this point. Changes are possible and we will be watching the forecast models.

