Pantex hosting public meeting tomorrow for long-term environmental stewardship

PANHNDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex is hosting a long-term environmental stewardship public meeting tomorrow afternoon.

The meeting is co-hosted by the U.S. DOE National Nuclear Security Administration and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The meeting is at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Carson County Square House Museum, located at 501 Elsie in Panhandle.

