Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Pantex hosting public meeting tomorrow for long-term environmental stewardship

Pantex is hosting a long-term environmental stewardship public meeting tomorrow afternoon.
Pantex is hosting a long-term environmental stewardship public meeting tomorrow afternoon.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANHNDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex is hosting a long-term environmental stewardship public meeting tomorrow afternoon.

The meeting is co-hosted by the U.S. DOE National Nuclear Security Administration and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The meeting is at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Carson County Square House Museum, located at 501 Elsie in Panhandle.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal crash.
APD investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle
A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle.
Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell
Bol Deng
1 killed, 2 injured in North Amarillo shooting last night
Amarillo police have released new information on the shooting at Avondale park that happened...
Amarillo Police: 15-year-old shot at Avondale park
Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times at a gas station.
Amarillo police looking for suspect after man was shot multiple times at gas station

Latest News

BSA Health System and Physician Surgical Hospitals have reached an agreement with Blue Cross...
BSA reaches agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
crash
VIDEO: Semi vs Semi head-on crash near Hereford
The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal crash.
APD investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle