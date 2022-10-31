Pantex hosting public meeting tomorrow for long-term environmental stewardship
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANHNDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex is hosting a long-term environmental stewardship public meeting tomorrow afternoon.
The meeting is co-hosted by the U.S. DOE National Nuclear Security Administration and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The meeting is at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Carson County Square House Museum, located at 501 Elsie in Panhandle.
