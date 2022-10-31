New women’s sober living: The Mustard Seed set to have open house

Who's Hiring?
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Mustard Seed open house is October 31, from 10:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. at 814 s. Lamar.

The open house will showcase the facility, and the program, and offer a meet and greet.

“The Mustard Seed is a women’s sober living that is geared toward women who are in active recovery in those early stages and need additional support,” says Emily Hammer, ph.d., sphr, shrm-scp, HR director, My next step, pllc. “So you have to be enrolled in an intensive outpatient program in order to be participating at the mustard seed. But overall it is a support process, which is what the goal of MNS Foundation is to provide addiction and recovery support for the Texas panhandle.”

The facility is for women who are actively seeking recovery from addiction and/or process disorders.

“When you come to the mustard seed, you are able to kind of ease back into things instead,” says Hammer. “As opposed to going feet first headfirst into everything that you were experiencing before. Now you get to have the opportunity to really ease back into it and learn those new coping skills. Coping skills are a big part of active recovery and long-term recovery.”

When transitioning from a full-time, hospital treatment setting the research emphasizes the need for additional support mechanisms to re-train the brain prior to re-introducing many of the complicating life factors that are present in the home living environment.

“One of the big parts of recovery and getting into active recovery is making sure that you have that accountability and that you understand what it takes and that you don’t jeopardize anybody else’s,” says Hammer.

Participation in sober living homes has been shown in the research to increase the length of long-term sobriety as well as noted differences in arrests, psychiatric symptoms, and increased employment. At the mustard seed, residents will have the ability to participate in 12-step home meetings, medication management, have transportation to off-site meetings, develop life skills, and more.

“One of the reasons we chose to open a women’s sober living facility is because there are no options or offerings that there are for men at all,” says Hammer. “So this will be one of the only women living that is not tied to another requirement.”

As a sober living home, the facility will offer three stages of living. Stage 1: a shared bedroom with a community rest room, living area, and kitchen. Stage 2: a shared bedroom with a private bathroom, shared living area, and kitchen. Stage 3: a private bedroom with 2 other program participants with a private living area and private kitchen.

“We are such a big area and we’re so rural, that it’s really hard to find customized support, especially for addiction recovery, because it’s kind of that thing that everybody knows exists, but they don’t necessarily know how to talk about it or are willing to talk about it,” says Hammer. “People actually are willing to drive that far for treatment. And people are willing to live in Amarillo to have that additional support and go to work every day. Come back and have that safe place. And this is going to be that safe. Place for so many people and we’re so excited about that.”

For more information on how you can support the mustard seed or the MNS foundation in its mission to develop and create addiction recovery support programs for the texas panhandle, call (806)452-8006 or click here.

