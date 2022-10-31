Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Judge sets 2-day sentencing hearing in Christmas parade case

Darrell Brooks reacts as the guilty verdict is read during his trial in a Waukesha County...
Darrell Brooks reacts as the guilty verdict is read during his trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Oct. 26, 2022.(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — A judge has scheduled a two-day sentencing hearing for a man who killed six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow on Monday set Darrell Brooks’ sentencing for Nov. 15 and Nov. 16.

Prosecutors said they anticipate at least 36 people will speak.

Brooks said he expects about 20 people will speak on his behalf.

A jury on Wednesday convicted Brooks of 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21, 2021, incident in Waukesha, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each of those counts carries a mandatory life sentence but Dorow can decide whether Brooks will be eligible for extended supervision.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal crash.
APD investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle
A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle.
Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell
Bol Deng
1 killed, 2 injured in North Amarillo shooting last night
Amarillo police have released new information on the shooting at Avondale park that happened...
Amarillo Police: 15-year-old shot at Avondale park
Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times at a gas station.
Amarillo police looking for suspect after man was shot multiple times at gas station

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence...
AP source: Biden to float windfall tax on energy producers
Pantex is hosting a long-term environmental stewardship public meeting tomorrow afternoon.
Pantex hosting public meeting tomorrow for long-term environmental stewardship
When physicians are struggling with substance abuse issues, many can turn to their states...
Private Practice: Confidential drug and alcohol programs for physicians keep patients in the dark
Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery on a skull fracture he suffered in the incident.
Police: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack wanted to hold House Speaker Pelosi hostage