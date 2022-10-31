‘Engineering is hands on’: WTAMU College of Engineering hosts annual ‘Punkin Chunkin’ competition

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual “Punkin Chunkin” competition took place today at West Texas A&M University, where college and high school engineering students created man made catapults and put them to the test.

Of the 19 teams, some included high school students from Randall High School, who were lined up and launched pumpkins today on WT’s campus.

The goal of this event was to use what they learned in their engineering classes to create a catapult that can launch a pumpkin either 25 feet or 25 meters.

“We are more focused on translating what they have learned in the class to building an actual structure that has basic safety requirements. Once they pass the safety check, then they’re able to launch the projectile. The whole idea is to go from a classroom to a real life situation,” says Dr. Vinu Unnikrishnan, WTAMU Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering.

Each team had three attempts at their distance of choice and were graded on safety, accuracy and of course, the distance.

Unnikrishnan says projects like these are essential for engineering students.

“At the end of the day engineering is hands on. You can learn a bunch of theories but what an engineer does is, is design, build and fabricate stuff that are beneficial to humanity; and this is just the first step in the process where they learn a little bit of engineering concepts in class, and then are able to translate it into a real life situation,” says Unnikrishnan.

He continues to explain why experiences like these are vital and how hands on experiences give them a taste of real world engineering.

Unnikrishnan says, “this gives them little tidbits of what engineering is all about, what an engineer does, how do you do a design process, how do you translate into real life applications and so this is one of the projects that they have been assigned as part of the class work.”

