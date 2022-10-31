Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

BSA reaches agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

BSA Health System and Physician Surgical Hospitals have reached an agreement with Blue Cross...
BSA Health System and Physician Surgical Hospitals have reached an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas. (source: BSA Health Center)(BSA Health Center)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Health System and Physician Surgical Hospitals have reached an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas.

The release says, the agreement ensures patients will not experience any disruption in care.

BSA and PSH have reached an agreement with BCBSTX that maintains in-network access to care for members of all BCBS plans, which include:

  • Par Plan
  • Blue Choice PPOSM
  • Blue EssentialsSM
  • Blue Advantage HMOSM

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal crash.
APD investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle
A crash has occurred at I-40 and Bell involving a motorcycle.
Crash involving motorcycle on I-40 and Bell
Bol Deng
1 killed, 2 injured in North Amarillo shooting last night
Amarillo police have released new information on the shooting at Avondale park that happened...
Amarillo Police: 15-year-old shot at Avondale park
Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times at a gas station.
Amarillo police looking for suspect after man was shot multiple times at gas station

Latest News

Pantex is hosting a long-term environmental stewardship public meeting tomorrow afternoon.
Pantex hosting public meeting tomorrow for long-term environmental stewardship
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
crash
VIDEO: Semi vs Semi head-on crash near Hereford
The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal crash.
APD investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle