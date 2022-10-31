BSA reaches agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Health System and Physician Surgical Hospitals have reached an agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas.

The release says, the agreement ensures patients will not experience any disruption in care.

BSA and PSH have reached an agreement with BCBSTX that maintains in-network access to care for members of all BCBS plans, which include:

Par Plan

Blue Choice PPOSM

Blue EssentialsSM

Blue Advantage HMOSM

