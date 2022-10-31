Who's Hiring?
APD investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal crash.

Sunday at 4:19 p.m., officers were sent to I-27 and Washington on a car vs. motorcycle traffic crash.

Police say the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Washington and the car was traveling eastbound on the frontage road of I-27 and they collided in the intersection.

The motorcycle driver, male, 42, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The occupants of the car had minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

