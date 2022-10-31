APD investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating a fatal crash.

Sunday at 4:19 p.m., officers were sent to I-27 and Washington on a car vs. motorcycle traffic crash.

Police say the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Washington and the car was traveling eastbound on the frontage road of I-27 and they collided in the intersection.

The motorcycle driver, male, 42, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The occupants of the car had minor injuries.

