Amarillo Police: 15-year-old shot at Avondale park
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have released new information on the shooting at Avondale park that happened over the weekend.
On Saturday around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to the school park for a shooting.
They arrived to find a 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers learned that several juveniles were at the park fighting when one person pulled out a gun and shot the boy.
The boy was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The APD Juvenile Investigation Squad continues to investigate the shooting.
