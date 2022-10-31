Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Police: 15-year-old shot at Avondale park

Amarillo police have released new information on the shooting at Avondale park that happened over the weekend.
Amarillo police have released new information on the shooting at Avondale park that happened over the weekend.(None)
By Sydnee Batzlaff and Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have released new information on the shooting at Avondale park that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to the school park for a shooting.

They arrived to find a 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers learned that several juveniles were at the park fighting when one person pulled out a gun and shot the boy.

The boy was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The APD Juvenile Investigation Squad continues to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

