All treat, no tricks

We’re kicking off our work week, and Halloween on a hard to beat note. Any early morning clouds ought to clear out relatively early, leaving sunny skies for the day. Thanks to warm weekend weather lingering, we’ll see highs in the low 70s area-wide today, and to top it all off, winds will be light for most of the day today, around 5-10 mph out of the south. Looking to this evening, getting those kiddos ready to trick-or-treat, temperatures will be around the 50-60 degree range from sundown until well past bedtime.

