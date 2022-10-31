16th annual Caregivers Conference set for Thursday, Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 16th annual Caregivers Conference is on Thursday and Friday.

The conference will feature Dr. Aaron Blight, author and founder of Caregiver Kinetics. He will speak about those who receive care and those who give care.

He has more than 20 years of experience as a caregiver and has studies caregiving.

The first 150 who show up to the event will receive a free copy of “When Caregiving Calls” by Blight.

The conference is a two-day event and will have more guest speakers and lunch.

Anyone who wants to go needs to reserve a seat by calling (806) 651-3481 or email Sonya Voles at svoyles@mail.wtamu.edu

The event starts at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday and 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Polk Street United Methodist Church, located at 1401 S. Polk St.

