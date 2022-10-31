1 killed after 2-vehicle crash near Tucumcari over the weekend

QUAY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 54 in Quay County over the weekend.

New Mexico State Police said about 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 29, officers were called to U.S. 54 near milepost 329, northeast of Tucumcari for a crash.

The investigation showed that a 2004 Chevrolet Impala was parked on the northside of the highway westbound lanes with the driver side of the Impala partially in the lane.

For unknown reasons, a 2016 Volvo semi rear-ended the driver’s side of the Impala, knocking it off the road.

The driver of the Impala, 32-year-old Ervin Burton Jr., of Chicago, Ill., was taken to a hospital for injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

The 27-year-old passenger of the Impala was taken to the hospital for injuries but their condition isn’t known.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

Police said alcohol is not believed to be a factor and that the people in the Impala didn’t have their seatbelts on.

NMSP is investigating the crash.

