A Look Ahead to Halloween

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a dry and beautiful weekend, that theme looks to continue through the next several days. Halloween Monday will see temperatures climb up to roughly the 70-degree mark, with Monday evening/night looking fantastic for some trick-or-treating, seeing almost no rain chance and mild temperatures. Tuesday through Thursday looks to keep a southwesterly flow in the region keeping dry conditions and temperatures above average before we see the next chance for rain return to the region closer to next weekend.

