A Look Ahead to Halloween

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a dry and beautiful weekend, that theme looks to continue through the next several days. Halloween Monday will see temperatures climb up to roughly the 70-degree mark, with Monday evening/night looking fantastic for some trick-or-treating, seeing almost no rain chance and mild temperatures. Tuesday through Thursday looks to keep a southwesterly flow in the region keeping dry conditions and temperatures above average before we see the next chance for rain return to the region closer to next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

