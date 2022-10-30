Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

16-year-old boy arrested in the shooting death of 15-year-old girl, police say

By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio arrested a 16-year-old boy they say shot and killed a 15-year-old girl.

The Cleveland Police Department responded to a call reporting a suspicious car in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Officials said the information had led them to a car parked in a field with its engine running and windshield wipers left on.

Responding officers said they located a 15-year-old girl in the car who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said they were able to identify both the victim and the suspect after further investigation.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Jaiden Rentas.

The victim’s family told WOIO she had been missing before she was found dead.

Police confirmed a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Officials said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times at a gas station.
Amarillo police looking for suspect after man was shot multiple times at gas station
A fire Friday afternoon damaged an apartment building on Chestnut Avenue in Carlton.
UPDATE: Amarillo Fire Department responds to structure fire at apartment complex
First responder day
Amarillo Police investigating shooting on the block of Avondale
Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel...
Tunnel of Terror: Haunted car wash coming to various cities just in time for Halloween
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022

Latest News

"Black Adam" slumped in its sophomore weekend, but still easily topped "Ticket to Paradise" and...
‘Black Adam’ takes top spot at box office again
"Black Adam" slumped in its sophomore weekend, but still easily topped "Ticket to Paradise" and...
Box Office: Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam" still rules theater
ARCHIVO - La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, y su esposo Paul Pelosi...
AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo
APD
1 killed, 2 injured in North Amarillo shooting last night