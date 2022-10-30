Who's Hiring?
1 killed, 2 injured in North Amarillo shooting last night

APD
APD(KTTC)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m., Amarillo Police Officers were sent to a home in the 1900 block of NW 18 on multiple gunshot victims.

When they arrived, they found 2 male victims inside the home and a female victim in the backyard.

Police say one of the men and the woman were transported by AMR to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

The second male, 19-year-old, Lawrence Hart was declared dead at the scene.

The Justice of the Peace and Homicide unit were called to the scene along with CSI.

This case is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information on this shooting,police ask you to call Crimestoppers at (806) 374-4400 or use the P3 tips app or the Crimestoppers app.

