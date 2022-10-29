Who's Hiring?
The Wrap Up: Week 10

It is week 10 of the high school football season!
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week 10 of the high school football season!

Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 10:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: Game of the Week and 5A scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: 4A and 3A scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: 2A Scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: 1A, OK and NM scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 10: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands:

