Randall prepares for the postseason

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -”Lady Raider state champs on 3.... 1,2,3 Lady Raider state champs!”

That is exactly what the Raiders are shooting for, a state championship as they prepare for the postseason.

“This is the next chapter, you know, you go through preseason, you go through tournament season, you go through district play, and now postseason is something we’ve worked all season for. It’s just really exciting to be here, and the way we did it being undefeated and winning district,” said Randall volleyball head coach, Haleigh Burns.

Only with a week to prepare, Coach Burns wants to make sure her team is still enjoying it. Most importantly, she wants to make sure they are having fun.

“We’ve been playing volleyball and we’ve been around each other pretty much every day since July. So I think that’s whats important for us right now, just really enjoying this, and preparations, game plans, and doing what we’re good at. So that’s just what we have to focus on right now,” said Coach Burns.

Randall only dropped two sets in district play to Hereford. Jordyn Grove says that has prepared her and her team.

“We’ve been wanting competition like that, we’ve been preparing for that. So we’re excited that we got competition like that in district to give us momentum going into playoffs,” said junior outside hitter, Jordyn Grove.

Randall finished the season 33-7 and 14-0 in district play, but they know now is when the real season starts.

Randall is awaiting to see who their opponent is as Andrews takes on Pecos this Saturday, but they will play at Lubbock Coronado- a neutral sight, next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

