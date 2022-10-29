Pleasant Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sunshine will be the dominant factor throughout the weekend. Temperatures will be very seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 60′s, with rain chances staying very low. Halloween Monday looks to be more or less the same, with highs in the upper 60′s, with maybe a couple of clouds working their way through the area. Monday evening’s forecast definitely favors trick-or-treating, with temperatures not too chilly, and rain chances almost non-existent.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.