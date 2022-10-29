Amarillo police looking for suspect after man was shot multiple times at gas station
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times at a gas station.
According to officials, on Saturday at around 3:13 p.m., officers were called to a home on NW about a man who had been shot.
The shooting happened at a gas station in the area of Dumas Street.
The man was pumping gas and someone walked up and shot the man multiple times.
The man was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
This is currently an active investigation.
