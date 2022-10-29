Amarillo police looking for suspect after man was shot multiple times at gas station

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times at a gas station.

According to officials, on Saturday at around 3:13 p.m., officers were called to a home on NW about a man who had been shot.

The shooting happened at a gas station in the area of Dumas Street.

The man was pumping gas and someone walked up and shot the man multiple times.

The man was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

This is currently an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.