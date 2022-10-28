Who's Hiring?
Stepping Stones Learning Center hosting book drive raffle in Borger

Stepping Stones Learning Center
Stepping Stones Learning Center(WNEM TV5)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Stepping Stones Learning Center is hosting a book drive raffle in Borger.

People are invited to bring in five new or gently used books for ages five years and younger for a chance to win.

People can also donate $15 to be entered into the raffle

Donations are due on Oct. 31 and a live drawing is at 3:00 p.m. on Facebook.

Participants have a chance to win a gift basket that includes a hotel stay, movie tickets, bowling and laser tag passes, visa gift cards, jewelry and beauty products, photo sessions, gift cards to restaurants and vendors, and more.

Turn in the raffle at 100 Amaryllis St. in Borger.

