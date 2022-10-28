Who's Hiring?
Second Levelland animal control officer, Jon Corder, dies

Jonathan “Jon” Corder – Animal Control Officer
Jonathan “Jon” Corder – Animal Control Officer(Levelland Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland Animal Control Officer Jon Corder has died. He is the second officer to have died after a tragic crash earlier this month.

The crash occurred on Hwy. 385 between Alaska and Brazil Road. Senior ACO Crystal Goforth died at the scene of the crash. Corder was airlifted to UMC with serious injuries.

KLVT Radio reported Corder’s family took him off life support Thursday evening.

“Corder was an organ donor in life, and UMC facilitated an Honor Walk to escort Jon’s remains into surgery,” KLVT Radio reported. “Levelland PD, Fire Department, as well as City Staff, friends, and family gathered in the halls to put to rest a painful and bittersweet chapter in Levelland history.”

